Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $166.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $9.58 or 0.00029117 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,881.41 or 0.99977453 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052766 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000841 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

