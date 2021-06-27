Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,269 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $193,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.37. The company has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $295.95 and a one year high of $395.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

