Covalent Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Day (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Covalent has traded flat against the dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $33.14 million and $1.58 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00121960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00161359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,803.07 or 1.00350729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.