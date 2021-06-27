Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $128.93 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.