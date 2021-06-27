Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.91 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

