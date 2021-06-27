Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,474,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after purchasing an additional 323,175 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SO stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.