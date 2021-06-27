Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 4,624 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Intel by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

