Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Shares in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of AudioCodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 371,031 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 602,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 295,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at $7,806,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 189,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 139,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,938,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $35.01 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.21.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. Equities analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

