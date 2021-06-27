Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,784 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $178.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

