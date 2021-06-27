Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

LOW stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.93 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

