Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,450.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,461.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,351.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.