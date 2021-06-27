Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 9,735 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10,839.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,202,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,588,000 after buying an additional 3,172,962 shares during the period. Jentner Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 507,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,253,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

