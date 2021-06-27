Credit Suisse AG Buys 863,176 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 2,955.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863,176 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.55% of ShockWave Medical worth $116,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $194.09 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $201.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.26. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $190,956.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,020.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,691 shares of company stock worth $27,865,131. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

