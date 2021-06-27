Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,927,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,087 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.71% of Annaly Capital Management worth $85,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after buying an additional 1,001,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

NLY opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.