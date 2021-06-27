Credit Suisse AG Has $90.99 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 55,841 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.73% of F5 Networks worth $90,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,717,000 after acquiring an additional 151,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,879,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 35.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,599,000 after acquiring an additional 176,271 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $249,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,434,909.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,326.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,101 shares of company stock worth $3,214,124 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $189.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.48. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.