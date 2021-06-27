Credit Suisse AG Has $98.78 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,931 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.43% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $98,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARWR. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $90.32 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

