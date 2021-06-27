Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,396,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,446 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Ambev worth $96,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ambev by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,795,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 723,377 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ambev by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,134,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

