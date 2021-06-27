Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.39% of Manhattan Associates worth $103,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 812,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $145.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.07 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $147.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.20.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

