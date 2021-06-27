Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.09% of Medallia worth $91,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.52. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $917,672.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,434,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,456 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

