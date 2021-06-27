Credit Suisse AG Purchases 12,134 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.29% of AMETEK worth $85,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,891. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of AME stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

