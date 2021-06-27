Credit Suisse AG Purchases 313,300 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $90,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of BAM opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.