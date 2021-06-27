Credit Suisse AG Purchases 334,435 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,435 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.12% of Itron worth $84,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

