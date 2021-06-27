Credit Suisse AG Purchases 38,898 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.55% of Equifax worth $122,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $83,062,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax stock opened at $238.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $242.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

