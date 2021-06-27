Credit Suisse AG Purchases 421,005 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,005 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.36% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $86,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

HIG opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

