Credit Suisse AG Purchases 79,696 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,696 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Moody’s worth $103,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $364.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $366.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

