Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,677 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.35% of CBRE Group worth $92,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

