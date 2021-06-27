Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,005,234 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,005,234 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Baidu worth $138,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $8,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 874.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,802 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Baidu by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 216,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 123,199 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $3,987,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

BIDU opened at $202.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.54. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

