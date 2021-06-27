Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.28% of KLA worth $139,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $316.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

