CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Stake Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

CRH stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.46. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

