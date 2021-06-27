Critical Analysis: Teekay (NYSE:TK) versus ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Teekay (NYSE:TK) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Teekay and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 4 0 2.67

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 27.97%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Teekay.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay -0.20% 2.73% 0.98% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teekay and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.82 billion 0.23 -$82.93 million N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.41 $517.96 million $4.96 9.87

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Teekay.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Teekay on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities worldwide. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

