Critical Review: ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) versus Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ABM Industries and Airbnb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 Airbnb 2 20 15 0 2.35

ABM Industries presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.95%. Airbnb has a consensus price target of $170.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.81%. Given ABM Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than Airbnb.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ABM Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Airbnb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries 3.66% 14.42% 5.88% Airbnb N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ABM Industries and Airbnb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $5.99 billion 0.50 $300,000.00 $2.43 18.53 Airbnb $3.38 billion 27.36 -$4.58 billion ($15.53) -9.64

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Airbnb. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABM Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ABM Industries beats Airbnb on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

