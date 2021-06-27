Critical Survey: Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) & Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Garrett Motion and Gentherm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Gentherm 2 0 1 0 1.67

Gentherm has a consensus price target of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Gentherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Gentherm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Gentherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% Gentherm 8.30% 17.17% 10.12%

Volatility and Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentherm has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and Gentherm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A Gentherm $913.10 million 2.62 $59.69 million $2.29 31.59

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Gentherm. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gentherm beats Garrett Motion on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins. It also provides battery performance solutions, including cell connecting devices for various types of automotive batteries, as well as thermal management products for heating and cooling 12V, 48V, and high voltage batteries and battery modules; and automotive electronic and software systems comprising electronic control units for climate comfort systems, as well as for memory seat modules and other devices. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and first tier suppliers to the automotive OEMs, including automotive seat manufacturers, as well as aftermarket seat distributors and installers. The Medical segment offers patient temperature management systems. The company provides its products and services in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, the Czech Republic, Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

