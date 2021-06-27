Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of Crocs worth $65,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 582,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,119,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after acquiring an additional 369,083 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after acquiring an additional 239,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

CROX stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $117.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

