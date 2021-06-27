Crowns (CWS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $445,361.00

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. Crowns has a market cap of $7.24 million and $445,361.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $4.83 or 0.00014525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00050939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.00580680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00036661 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,791 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

