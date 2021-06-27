Crypto Sports (CSPN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $927.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $260,219.73 and approximately $927.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0951 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

