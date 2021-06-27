CRYPTO20 (C20) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $116.91 million and $18,318.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00008532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.76 or 0.00586985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037097 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,863,819 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

