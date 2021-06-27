CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $169,662.93 and $2,282.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00031895 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00192176 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00033074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

