CSX Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, June 29th (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.40. CSX has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.