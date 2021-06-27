CUE Protocol Price Down 20.6% This Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $337,122.79 and $2,047.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $44.26 or 0.00134183 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00109155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00162368 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,029.26 or 1.00136637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.