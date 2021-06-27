Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Curtiss-Wright worth $16,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.75.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

