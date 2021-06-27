CustomContractNetwork Market Capitalization Tops $31,863.28 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 89.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $31,863.28 and approximately $33.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00380047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011084 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.