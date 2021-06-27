CUTcoin (CUT) One Day Volume Tops $1,156.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $17.59 million and approximately $1,156.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00031475 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00195563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00032836 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005650 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 144,150,183 coins and its circulating supply is 140,150,183 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.