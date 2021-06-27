CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $20.39 million and $305.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001201 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00031895 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00192176 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00033074 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 144,195,437 coins and its circulating supply is 140,195,437 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

