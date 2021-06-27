CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of CyberArk Software worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 183,473 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 157,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after purchasing an additional 141,171 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Shares of CYBR opened at $135.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -221.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

