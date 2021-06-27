CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Down 30.4% Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $995,929.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00048535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00384219 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,179.56 or 0.99966528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00029560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00053094 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

