Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.75 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $5.75 million and $453,505.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $442.82 or 0.01334002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,983 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

