Dai (DAI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $248.91 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and approximately $248.91 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,144,814,765 coins and its circulating supply is 5,144,814,276 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

