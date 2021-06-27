Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DANOY shares. AlphaValue cut shares of Danone to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of Danone stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.946 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.