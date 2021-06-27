DAO Maker Market Capitalization Hits $78.65 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $78.65 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00006276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00125893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00162846 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,528.57 or 1.00454874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002839 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,218,984 coins and its circulating supply is 36,458,504 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

