DAO Maker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.40 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 27th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $75.81 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for $2.08 or 0.00006364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00161782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00097487 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,767.72 or 1.00290068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002888 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,219,034 coins and its circulating supply is 36,458,553 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.